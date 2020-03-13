Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE TH opened at $1.70 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.39 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 521,033 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 974,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 29,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 2,165.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares during the period.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.