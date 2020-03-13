Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TALO. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

TALO opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $397.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

