Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) vs. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Financial Comparison

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovus Financial and Shinhan Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.17 $563.78 million $3.90 4.89 Shinhan Financial Group $21.00 billion 0.51 $2.72 billion $11.97 1.90

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 23.43% 14.09% 1.31% Shinhan Financial Group 17.28% 8.08% 0.61%

Risk & Volatility

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synovus Financial and Shinhan Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 9 0 2.90 Shinhan Financial Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $40.56, suggesting a potential upside of 112.78%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Shinhan Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

