SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $5.37 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $23.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $24.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Shares of SNX opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,603.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $5,286,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $162,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $67,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

