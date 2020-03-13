Synertec Co. Ltd (ASX:SOP) Insider Leeanne Bond Purchases 600,000 Shares of Stock

Synertec Co. Ltd (ASX:SOP) insider Leeanne Bond bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.07 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$1,839,600.00 ($1,304,680.85).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Synertec Co. Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of $10.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00.

About Synertec

Synertec Corporation Limited provides specialist engineering and compliance consulting services in Australia and internationally. The company offers services in the areas of project and construction management; process and mechanical engineering; LNG custody transfer system; analyzer systems; automation and control engineering; and functional safety, as well as compliance and validation services.

