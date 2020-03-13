Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE SYF opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $38.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

