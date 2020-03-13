Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Synacor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Synacor alerts:

Shares of SYNC stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.56. Synacor has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter.

In other Synacor news, Director Marwan Fawaz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synacor by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synacor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 480,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Synacor by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Synacor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.