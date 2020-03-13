Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, an increase of 1,462.2% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Marwan Fawaz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Synacor alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synacor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Synacor by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 920,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 368,902 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synacor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 480,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synacor by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Monday.

Shares of SYNC stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synacor has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.94.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Synacor had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.