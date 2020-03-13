Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Sells $679,500.00 in Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,549,998 shares in the company, valued at $75,424,472.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $11.22 on Friday. Switch Inc has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Switch by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 318,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Switch by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James upped their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

