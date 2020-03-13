Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,200 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,179. The company has a market cap of $344.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. WideOpenWest Inc has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

