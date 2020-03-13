Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Translate Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 63,425 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Translate Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $445.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

