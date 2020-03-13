Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Ryerson worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 48.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $464,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 129.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

