Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Lands’ End worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 70.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

LE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 6,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

