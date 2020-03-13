Swiss National Bank Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of BOSTON OMAHA worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the third quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BOMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

BOMN stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,338. The firm has a market cap of $351.17 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.