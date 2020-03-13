Swiss National Bank Buys New Shares in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Fastly by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 3,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

In related news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,402,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,136.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $75,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 580,265 shares of company stock valued at $12,569,208 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,923. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.20 million and a P/E ratio of -20.14.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.