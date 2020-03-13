Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1404 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.
Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of SWZ opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $8.84.
Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.