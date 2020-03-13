Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1404 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SWZ opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,037 shares in the company, valued at $578,951.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,609 shares of company stock worth $534,942. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

