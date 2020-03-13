SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. SWIRE PAC LTD/S has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

