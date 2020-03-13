SVB Leerink Weighs in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCPH. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of DCPH opened at $39.42 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 16,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $944,821.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,821.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

