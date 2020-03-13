SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 143,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,725. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

