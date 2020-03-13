Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$0.65 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGY. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday.

Surge Energy stock opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$1.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.58%. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.64%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

