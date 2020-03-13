SunTrust Banks Comments on EQT Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Sunday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on EQT from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.46%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

