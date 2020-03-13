Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.96.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$43.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$43.07 and a 52-week high of C$66.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total value of C$1,617,552.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,952,693.23. Also, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,330,241.74. Insiders sold 148,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,688 over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.