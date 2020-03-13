Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.