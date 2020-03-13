Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Resideo Technologies Call Options (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,427 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,711% compared to the average daily volume of 134 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after buying an additional 1,678,352 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,531,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,924,000 after buying an additional 2,429,195 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after buying an additional 2,810,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 2,843,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $6.84 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $874.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

