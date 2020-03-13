Stephen Daintith Sells 12,553 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 456.40 ($6.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 646.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 709.53. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 564.80 ($7.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 887.80 ($11.68).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.