Stephen Daintith Sells 12,553 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07).
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 456.40 ($6.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 646.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 709.53. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 564.80 ($7.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.17%.
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
