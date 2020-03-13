State Street Corp Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

State Street Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. 38,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

