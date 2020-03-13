State Street Corp Trims Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 611,782 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.85% of RPC worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RPC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,507. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $459.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James raised RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

