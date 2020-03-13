State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 154.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5,561.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SID stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 90,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

