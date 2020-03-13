State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $5,065,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Conn’s by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 51,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Conn’s Inc has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $165.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONN. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

