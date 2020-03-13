State Street Corp Raises Stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.84% of Palomar worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Palomar in the second quarter worth about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $803,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $242,585,100.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $43.70. 3,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,925. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 207.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

