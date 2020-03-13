State Street Corp Purchases 26,298 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.52% of NN worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NN by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NN by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NN by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. 4,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $179.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

