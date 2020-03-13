State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

State Street Corp increased its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.28% of GrafTech International worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,881,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GrafTech International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 505,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

