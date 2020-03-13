State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.86% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 694,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 313,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130,104 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David A. Gardella bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $39,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Drucker bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 116,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.55.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

