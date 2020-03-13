State Street Corp Has $9.99 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Central Garden & Pet worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

CENT stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,573. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.14.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.