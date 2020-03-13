State Street Corp Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 274.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Pagerduty worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,764.

Several analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

NYSE PD traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.26. 21,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,264. Pagerduty Inc has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.