State Street Corp Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.52% of Dynex Capital worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 65.3% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 114,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 45,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 429.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 68,428 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. 6,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Dynex Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $342.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

