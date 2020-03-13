State Street Corp Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.14% of Carriage Services worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $309.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

CSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Goetz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,218 shares of company stock worth $185,891 and have sold 2,642 shares worth $63,625. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

