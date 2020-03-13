State Street Corp Has $10.73 Million Position in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.36% of GasLog worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the fourth quarter worth about $6,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GasLog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 159,767 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in GasLog by 9.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GasLog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 35,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $312.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.03. GasLog Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $18.09.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DNB Markets downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

