State Street Corp Has $10.69 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,869. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $130.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average of $122.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

