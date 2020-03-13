State Street Corp Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

LORL stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $791.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LORL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.