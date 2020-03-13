State Street Corp Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.91% of Lydall worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 118.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 144.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the third quarter worth $758,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lydall alerts:

NYSE LDL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 5,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,548. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Lydall’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDL shares. Sidoti upgraded Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.