State Street Corp Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,514 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CalAmp by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 84.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,326. The company has a market capitalization of $181.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised CalAmp to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

