State Street Corp Has $10.05 Million Holdings in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EZCORP Inc has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $235.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.88.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.