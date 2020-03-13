State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 9,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.