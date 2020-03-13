State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.52% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

CPSI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $347.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

