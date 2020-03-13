State Street Corp Grows Position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 155,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,013. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

