State Street Corp Grows Holdings in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,176,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TrueCar by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 386.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 296,568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 101.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. TrueCar Inc has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

