State Street Corp Decreases Position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.14% of Equity BancShares worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity BancShares during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Shares of EQBK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equity BancShares Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $323.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EQBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Equity BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.