State Street Corp Buys 64,015 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.79% of Timkensteel worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Timkensteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Timkensteel during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 1,798.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Timkensteel during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Shares of Timkensteel stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,097. The stock has a market cap of $173.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Timkensteel Corp has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.