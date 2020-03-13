State Street Corp Buys 14,295 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.15% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AHT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

